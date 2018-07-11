हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Uttarakhand CM Trivndra Singh Rawat meets ailing ND Tiwari

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat said the condition of veteran politician ND Tiwari has deteriorated as many of his organs have stopped working.

Jul 11, 2018, 10:42 AM IST
