News 100: Yogi Adityanath forms committee to ensure safety in UP jails

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday formed a three member-committee to look after the security arrangements in the prisons across the state. This comes after gangster Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat District Jail a few days back allegedly by a fellow inmate.

Jul 11, 2018, 10:38 AM IST
