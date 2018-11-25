हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Mandir Ultimatum by Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray has given a Ram Mandir Ultimatum in Ayodhya by saying that he wants the date to get finalized for Ram Mandir Temple construction.

Nov 25, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
