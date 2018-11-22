हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ranveer Singh helps Deepika Padukone with her saree, later blows a kiss

'Deepveerkishaadi' is the most talked about topic these days and fans couldn't be happier for the couple!

Nov 22, 2018, 17:22 PM IST
Next
Video

This is the song Deepika Padukone was dancing to at her Mehendi ceremony!

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close