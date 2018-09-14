हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rewari: 19 yeras old girl raped by 12 men in Rewari, Haryana

रेवाड़ी: हरियाणा के रेवाड़ी जिले में राष्ट्रपति द्वारा सम्मानित एक 19 साल की छात्रा के साथ गैंगरेप का मामला सामने आया है. गुरुवार सुबह छात्रा अपने घर से कोचिंग के लिए निकली थी, तभी कनीना बस अड्डे के पास उसी गांव के रहने वाले तीन युवकों ने उसे लिफ्ट देने के बहाने किडनैप कर लिया. किडनैपिंग की वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद 12 लड़कों ने छात्रा के साथ गैंगरेप किया.

Sep 14, 2018, 08:54 AM IST
