Thuraya X5-Touch, world's 1st satellite smartphone

Thuraya Telecommunications Company, a subsidiary of the Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), on Tuesday announced that the Thuraya X5-Touch, touted to be world's first satellite smartphone, would be available for commercial distribution in less than a month.

Nov 14, 2018, 13:36 PM IST
