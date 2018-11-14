हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Watch: Exclusive inteview of Madhya Pradesh Congress committee President, Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress committee Kamal Nath said, “in my entire political life I have never seen this level of distress across all sections as this time in Madhya Pradesh.” Watch this video for exclusive interview of Kamal Nath.

Nov 14, 2018, 14:56 PM IST
