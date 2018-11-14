हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WhatsApp selects 20 teams, including Indian experts, to curb fake news

WhatsApp on Tuesday announced that it has selected 20 research teams worldwide including experts from India who will work towards how misinformation spreads and what additional steps the mobile messaging platform could take to curb fake news.

Nov 14, 2018, 13:48 PM IST
