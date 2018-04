CWG 2018: Meet all the Indian gold medalists

India ended its memorable run at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast at the third spot, winning 66 medals including 26 Gold, 20 Silver and 20 Bronze. The rich haul of medals also took India past the 500-medal mark in the Commonwealth Games that the country has participated in so far. India has competed in 17 Commonwealth Games, starting from the second Games in 1934 which were held in England.