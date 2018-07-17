हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018 : French President Emmanuel Macron wins hearts

फ्रांस ने मास्को के लुज्निकी स्टेडियम में खेले गए फाइनल मैच में क्रोएशिया को 4-2 से मात देकर फीफा विश्व कप के 21वें संस्करण का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया. फाइनल के बाद फ्रांस टीम के खिलाड़ी तो चर्चा में रहे ही, उनसे भी ज्यादा चर्चा में छाए रहे फ्रांस के राष्ट्रप इमैनुएल मैक्रों. फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों तो अपने देश की जीत के बाद जोश में झूमकर उछल पड़े.

Jul 17, 2018, 08:34 AM IST
