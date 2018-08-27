हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neeraj Chopra clinches gold in Asian Games: Dedicates medal to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Neeraj Chopra created a new national record on his way to the men's javelin gold at the 18th Asian Games by winning gold medal for India. He has dedicated his medal to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Aug 27, 2018, 20:24 PM IST
