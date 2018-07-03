हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Asian teams show heart & promise in Russia

Japan's heartbreaking exit after a dramatic last-16 tie against Belgium meant the end of Asian participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Samurai Blue headed a spirited display from Asian countries at Russia 2018, a marked improvement from a disastrous World Cup four years ago in Brazil. WION's Rahul Dalal reviews Asia's WC campaign with Ashley Westwood and Eugeneson Lyngdoh.

Jul 03, 2018, 20:32 PM IST
