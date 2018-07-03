हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Belgium deny Japan in dramatic R16 tie

The dramatic storylines at the 2018 FIFA World Cup saw another chapter added, as Belgium overturned a 2-0 deficit in the last 25 minutes of their Round of 16 tie against Japan to set up a top-billing quarter-final against Brazil. WION's World Cup experts Ashley Westwood and Eugeneson Lyngdoh relive yet another classic from Russia 2018.

Jul 03, 2018, 20:36 PM IST
