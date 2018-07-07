हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Brazil crash out of WC 2018

Belgium reaffirm their title credentials with a 2-1 win over eternal favourites Brazil. How did the Red Devils manage to stop the samba magic? India international Eugeneson Lyngdoh and WIOn football pundit Ashley Westwood review the second quarterfinal with Yash Jha.

Jul 07, 2018, 19:42 PM IST
