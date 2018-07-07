हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Can England end decades of underachievement?

1966 Champions England face surprise quarter finalists Sweden in Samara with a first semi-final berth since 1990 up for grabs. With their penalties jinx coming to an end Gareth Southgate's young lions eye uncharted territory. Ashley Westwood and Eugeneson Lyngdoh set up the game with Yash Jha

Jul 07, 2018, 19:44 PM IST
