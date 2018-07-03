हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Can 'New' England bury old WC ghosts?

1966 champions England take on 2014 quarter-finalists Colombia in the last of the Round of 16 matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Former English footballer Ashley Westwood, along with India and ATK star Eugeneson Lyngdoh, build up to Harry Kane and team's attempt at ending a long-standing knockout jinx for the Three Lions.

Jul 03, 2018, 23:24 PM IST
