Theatre of Dreams: France crowned world champions

France lift a second world title with a 4-2 win over Croatia in a thrilling 2018 FIFA World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. WION's World Cup experts Ashley Westwood and Eugeneson Lyngdoh recap the culmination of the 21st edition of football's biggest spectacle, and the heralding of a new French revolution.

Jul 15, 2018, 23:44 PM IST
World Cup 2018: France defeat Croatia to become the new World Champions

