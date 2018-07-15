हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: France vs Croatia - Final Preview

The stage is set for the biggest prize in World Football. France take on Croatia in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Will France lift the trophy for the second time in Moscow or can Croatia upset the odds and become the 9th nation to lift the world title?

Jul 15, 2018, 21:06 PM IST
