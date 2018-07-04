हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Last 8 standing at Russia 2018

Only seven matches remain to determine the new champion of world football, and statistically speaking, there's a 50% chance of the 2018 FIFA World Cup having a first-time champion. Former English footballer Ashley Westwood and Indian football star Eugeneson Lyngdoh look ahead to the quarter-finals in conversation with WION's Yash Jha.

Jul 04, 2018, 21:12 PM IST
