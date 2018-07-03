हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Sweden end 24-year Q/F wait

Sweden entered a first World Cup quarter-final since 1994 by edging Switzerland 1-0 in an attritional battle at St. Petersburg. Two-time I-League winning manager Ashley Westwood and Indian football star Eugeneson Lyngdoh review a tight contest.

Jul 03, 2018, 23:36 PM IST
