Theatre of Dreams: Sweden, Switzerland eye quarter-final berth

Sweden take on Switzerland in the Round of 16 clash at St. Petersburg. The Swedes emerged as surprise toppers in Group E by thrashing Mexico 3-0 while Switzerland went through the group stage unbeaten to qualify. WION Football Pundit Ashley Westwood and India International Eugeneson Lyngdoh elucidate on how the game between the two European sides will pan out.

Jul 03, 2018, 20:34 PM IST
Video

