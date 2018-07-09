हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Second phase of Thailand cave rescue underway; one more kid rescued

The second phase of the Thailand cave rescue mission is underway to bring out 7 more trapped kids and their coach. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 09, 2018, 17:32 PM IST
