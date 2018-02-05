हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
LIVE TV
India
States
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Cricket
Technology
Science
Lifestyle
ALL...
Follow @ZeeNews
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Market Stats
Bullion
Automobile
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Cricket
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Health
Blogs
Photos
Videos
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar' to soon hit 100 million mark in China
Feb 05, 2018, 17:21 PM IST
Next
Video
'Secret Superstar' to hit 100 million mark in China soon
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
India may attack CPEC installations, fears Pakistan government
India
7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees will not get arrears on pay hike?
Personal Finance
Chandrayaan-II landing site identified; rover to spend 14 days on lunar surface: ISRO chief
Space
India
Wife saves husband from goons by opening fire in Lucknow, incident caught on CCTV
Lucknow
India
Watch: New footage shows Delhi photographer Ankit Saxena minutes before murder by Muslim gir...
Delhi
Now, Prakash Raj attacks PM Modi over Bengaluru rally with ‘promise toothpaste’ jibe
India
Karnataka
Army vows to avenge killing of soldiers by Pakistan, says 'action will speak for itself...
India
Girl dumped by lover dances to Bollywood song outside his house; video goes viral—Watch
Culture
Forbes releases India 30 Under 30 list; 'Generation Z' rewrites rules of the game
Companies
Congress goes 'over the TOP', sends Internet into frenzy over 'Pot'shot
Delhi