Afghan President Ashraf Ghani visits Gurudwara to pay tribute to Jalalabad blast victims

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani today visited the Gurudwara in Kart-e-Parwan area of Kabul to offer condolences to the Afghan Sikh community after last week’s attack which killed 20 people mostly Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad.

Jul 05, 2018, 13:44 PM IST
