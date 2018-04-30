हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Afghanistan: Blast in Kabul, 4 killed

A massive blast has hit Kabul in Afghanistan resulting in 4 deaths. Watch to know more.

Apr 30, 2018, 11:44 AM IST
