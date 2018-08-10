हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Congress workers tricolour gaffe leaves party red-faced in Uttarakahnd

An embarrassing gaffe with the Indian tricolour ahead of Independence Day by Congress workers has left the party red-faced

Aug 10, 2018, 14:32 PM IST
Next
Video

Alleged violence by Kanwarias: Supreme Court to lay down guidelines to prevent mob vandalism

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close