Deshhit: 8 kids rescued from Thailand cave

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest developments on Thailand rescue operation that has been halted for the day. Today was the second day and a total of 8 boys have been rescued till now. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 09, 2018, 22:12 PM IST
