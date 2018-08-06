हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Death toll rises to 91, hundreds wounded after devastating earthquake hits Indonesia's Lombok

The death toll after a devastating earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter Scale hit Indonesia's Lombok and Bali islands has risen to 91, according to the country's national disaster mitigation agency.

Aug 06, 2018, 22:16 PM IST
