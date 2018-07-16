हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Trump meets with Putin in high-stakes summit, blames the U.S. for poor relations

President Trump declared a “very good start” to his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday after they were alone together about two hours — just after he blamed the United States for the frosty state of relations between the two countries.

Jul 16, 2018, 21:30 PM IST
