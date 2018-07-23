हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: U.S.-Iran Tensions Simmer as Trump and Rouhani Trade Threats

In a Twitter post late Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new broadside against Iran, warning of unspecified “consequences” if counterpart Hassan Rouhani continues threatening America. The threat risks leading to a speedy escalation if neither side backs down. Traders appeared to take the news in stride.

Jul 23, 2018, 21:30 PM IST
