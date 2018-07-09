हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA: 8 boys successfully rescued from Thailand's Tham Luang cave

8 boys out of 12 have been successfully rescued from Thailand's Tham Luang cave. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 09, 2018, 23:12 PM IST
