हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DNA: Analysing Shahid Afridi's remark that Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir

Pointing out at the lives lost in Kashmir, the former cricketer said that the important thing is humanity and people shouldn't lose lives.

Nov 14, 2018, 22:52 PM IST
Next
Video

DNA: West Bengal celebrates 'sweet success' a year after winning GI tag on rasgulla

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close