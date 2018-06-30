हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Father makes his own report card for daughter with Autism

A man's story has been winning hearts on the internet ever since he shared a made-up report card for his Autistic daughter. Going by what the man shared on Twitter, his daughter, Sophie who has ASD (Autism spectrum disorder) received all D grades on her report card.

Jun 30, 2018, 18:04 PM IST
