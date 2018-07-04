हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018: France vs Uruguay Quarter Final | एडिंसन कवानी की असली परीक्षा

The pressure is well and truly on as we reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup, with Uruguay and France now just three wins away from glory. France won a thrilling last-16 clash against Argentina 4-3, with Kylian Mbappe the star of the show with two superb goals to send Lionel Messi & Co. packing. Uruguay, meanwhile, sent Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo home as Edinson Cavani struck twice to seal a 2-1 win over Portugal to set up a mouthwatering quarter-final clash.

Jul 04, 2018, 21:24 PM IST
