Headlines: Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping Agree to Avoid Military Dispute on Tense Border

After spending 24 hours in Wuhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended their informal meetings on Saturday with a promise to reduce border tensions after a high-altitude standoff in Doklam last year. Xi and Modi discussed how to mend maintain peace in the region and mend ties. It may be recalled that troops from both sides had come eyeball-to-eyeball in Doklam. Modi returned to New Delhi on Saturday evening.