Zee News
Japan floods: 11 killed in deluge; 16 lakh people become homeless

11 people are dead in deluge caused due to incessant rain in Japan. Heavy flood has also made 16 lakh people homeless. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 07, 2018, 17:50 PM IST
