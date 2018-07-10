हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Bull run festival kicks off in Spain

This year’s bull-running festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona kicked off yesterday, with both bulls and runners slipping throughout the race. Two people were injured.

Jul 10, 2018, 09:02 AM IST
