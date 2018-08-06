हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Earthquake hits Indonesia, 82 dies

At least 82 people were killed Sunday when Indonesia's resort island of Lombok was hit by a magnitude-7.0 earthquake.

Aug 06, 2018, 09:56 AM IST
