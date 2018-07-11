हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Canada-based Pakistani imam claims role in UN report on Kashmir

A Canada-based Pakistani Imam has claimed that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein was in constant touch with him while preparing his recent report on alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jul 11, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
