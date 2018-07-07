हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Kidnapped & killed police constable in Jammu and Kashmir payed last tribute

Constable Javed Ahmed Dar was kidnapped from near his home in Vehil by terrorists and killed. His family and relatives payed him last tributes.

Jul 07, 2018, 07:54 AM IST
