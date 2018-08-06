हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News100: Swiss Alps plane crash leaves all 20 passengers and crew dead

The three-engined Junkers Ju 52 was carrying 17 passengers and three crew on a sightseeing flight when it crashed on Saturday afternoon on the west side of the Piz Segnas mountain in the canton of Grissons.

Aug 06, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
