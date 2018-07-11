हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
On Twitter, PM Modi is World's second most influential leader after Donald Trump

While PM Modi currently has 43.4 million followers on Twitter, Donald Trump has 53.4 million followers.

Jul 11, 2018, 11:36 AM IST
