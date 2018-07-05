हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan: Heavy rains create havoc, break 38 years of record in Lahore

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about heavy rains in Pakistan. Heavy rains have created havoc and broke 38 years of record in Lahore. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 05, 2018, 13:24 PM IST
