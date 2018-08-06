हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominates Imran Khan as PM candidate

PTI had emerged as the largest single party in the Pakistan elections held on July 25 winning 116 seats in the national assembly, 21 short of the majority.

Aug 06, 2018, 18:24 PM IST
