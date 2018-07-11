हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan's first-ever Sikh police officer evicted from home, alleges turban untied

Alleging that treatment being meted out in Pakistan to people from the Sikh community is deplorable, Singh said that he had been evicted from his house in city's Dera Chahal by local police officials and his turban was forcefully opened and hair untied.

Jul 11, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
