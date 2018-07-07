हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thailand storm: 33 dead and 23 missing after tour boat sinks

33 dead and 23 missing after tour boat sinks in a storm in Thailand. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 07, 2018, 17:52 PM IST
