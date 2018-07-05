हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Thousands of people left homeless in central and southern China due to rains

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about rains in China. Thousands of people left homeless in central and southern China due to rains. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 05, 2018, 13:26 PM IST
Next
Video

Pakistan: Heavy rains create havoc, break 38 years of record in Lahore

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close