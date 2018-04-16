हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
LIVE TV
India
Cricket
Showbiz
Tech
Health
Viral
Business
World
Sports
Elections
ALL...
Follow @ZeeNews
Citizen Journalist
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Market Stats
Bullion
Automobile
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Cricket
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Health
Viral
Blogs
Photos
Videos
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
Watch top international news of the day
Watch the major internal new updates in this video.
Apr 16, 2018, 09:24 AM IST
Next
Video
Headlines: Congress releases list of 218 candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
CBSE NEET 2018: Admit cards at cbseneet.nic.in by day-end, here's what to do next
India
Tamil Nadu TNUSRB SI recruitment 2018 results out at tnusrbonline.org for 6140 police consta...
Tamil Nadu
Muslim groups to hold massive rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Sunday
Patna
India
Ayodhya dispute: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says Indian Muslims did not demolish Ram Mandir, vo...
India
BJP protests in Bengaluru as Karnataka Congress chief calls Adityanath ‘disgrace to Indian p...
Karnataka
India
Kathua re-run in Gujarat: 11-year-old Surat girl held captive, tortured and raped repeatedly
Gujarat
'Baaghi 2' actress Disha Patani spotted with a mystery man — Check photos
People
Girl gangraped near police station in Patna, two arrested from the spot
Patna
India
Swara Bhasker slams Twitter user for trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan
People
AAP men clad in saffron wield swords outside mosque: Prakash Javadekar
India