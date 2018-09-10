हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
What you need to know about Momo challenge

The 'Momo Challenge' is a form of cyberbullying game that spreads through social media. It encourages children to engage in violent acts which end in suicide.

Sep 10, 2018, 12:10 PM IST
