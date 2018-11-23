Vijay Kumar Dev appointed as new Chief Secretary of Delhi, replaces Anshu Prakash

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Dev on Friday was appointed as the Chief Secretary of Delhi. Dev is a 1987-batch IAS officer and has also been Chandigarh's UT adviser.

He replaces Anshu Prakash who was transferred last week as the Additional Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications of the central government.

Prakash, who was allegedly assaulted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in February, has been appointed as additional secretary in the telecom department.



He had allegedly beaten up by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister`s residence on the night of February 19, 2018, where he had been called for a late-night meeting. The case was filed the next morning and Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Court later granted bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy Manisha Sisodia, 13 other AAP MLAs involved in the case.